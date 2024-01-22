Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,553 shares of company stock worth $25,774,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $608.63. 1,186,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $275.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $600.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $556.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

