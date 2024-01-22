Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,926 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.0% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,553 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,149 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $608.59. 1,624,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,865. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $600.92 and its 200 day moving average is $556.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

