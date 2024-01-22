Montag & Caldwell LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.87.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $59.47. 5,141,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,858,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $257.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
