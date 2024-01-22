Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.59. 8,096,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,499,227. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.