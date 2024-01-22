US Bancorp DE Buys 78,595 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $307,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,558,000 after purchasing an additional 115,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.70. The stock had a trading volume of 960,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,602. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $314.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.18 and a 200-day moving average of $282.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

