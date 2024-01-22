Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $385,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

