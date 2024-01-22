Southwest Airlines (LUV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV):

1/20/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2024 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

1/2/2024 – Southwest Airlines had its “inline” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,350,453. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

