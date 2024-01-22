Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $152.96 or 0.00379687 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $102.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,387,843 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

