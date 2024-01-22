Siacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $750.12 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $750.12 million and $51.59 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,284.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00168698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.98 or 0.00585767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00379687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00177593 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,243,955,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,219,756,701 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

