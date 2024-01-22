IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $671.63 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $671.63 million and $12.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.