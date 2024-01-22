Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $39.29. 8,509,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,747,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

