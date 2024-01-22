Certuity LLC Purchases 996 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100,489.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,525,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after buying an additional 3,522,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after purchasing an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after purchasing an additional 532,835 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after purchasing an additional 488,561 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $128.78. 355,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,278. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $129.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

