Certuity LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,757,000 after acquiring an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,005,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,211,000 after buying an additional 155,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after buying an additional 651,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 287,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 1.15. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.