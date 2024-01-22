Certuity LLC Buys 72,827 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2,288.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

SQ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,674,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

