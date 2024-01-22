Markel Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 2.5% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $206,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.41. 100,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,530. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.58 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.31. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

