NewSquare Capital LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after buying an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after buying an additional 740,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 645,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,230. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

