Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Boosted by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 459.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,620,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 100.0% of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC owned 0.65% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $114,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.59. 1,052,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,307. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $64.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

