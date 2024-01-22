Markel Group Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Markel Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.85.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,420. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

