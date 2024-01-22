Certuity LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certuity LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.8% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Certuity LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $15,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $504.57. 960,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,140. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

