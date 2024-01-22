Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 17,360 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,360 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $98.14. 4,219,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,156. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

