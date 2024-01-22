Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.22. 554,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,416,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

