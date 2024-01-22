Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.18), with a volume of 211726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.16).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
About Galliford Try
Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.
