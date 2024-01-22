Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $255.50

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.25) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.18), with a volume of 211726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.50 ($3.16).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFRD

Galliford Try Stock Performance

About Galliford Try

The company has a market capitalization of £256.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 217.31.

(Get Free Report)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.