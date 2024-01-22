Triad Group (LON:TRD) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.55

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 175.55 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 51280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Triad Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.62. The company has a market capitalization of £28.17 million, a PE ratio of -4,125.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15,000.00%.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

