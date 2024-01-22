12,613 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.70. 856,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,623. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

