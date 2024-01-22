Cercano Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,985 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Qualys by 353.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.54.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,449. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.50. 203,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,975. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.