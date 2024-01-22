Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.55

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.55 and last traded at C$103.41, with a volume of 30676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEX shares. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.11.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

