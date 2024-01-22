Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.55

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$103.55 and last traded at C$103.41, with a volume of 30676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONEX shares. CIBC increased their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
