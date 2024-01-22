Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 147,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 598,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $715.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mativ by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,522,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mativ by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,453,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after purchasing an additional 665,352 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

