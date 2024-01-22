Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 1,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 14,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lavoro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the second quarter worth $119,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

