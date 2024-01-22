Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 7.3%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 3,517,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,028,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -39.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.23% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,929 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 651.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,354,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,038 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

