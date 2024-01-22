iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Lessened by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.6% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $266.21. 568,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $267.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.