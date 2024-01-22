Heritage Investment Group Inc. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSD. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 1,566,729 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $23,877,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,268,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 616,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 124,839 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. 175,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,459. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

