Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 6.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $23,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 156,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

