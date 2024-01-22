Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 479 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

