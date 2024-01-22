Cercano Management LLC Sells 293,033 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,033 shares during the quarter. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $46,823.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Zavain Dar sold 20,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,407. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares in the company, valued at $39,083,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,316. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. 3,781,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

