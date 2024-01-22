Latitude Advisors LLC Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $93.83. 629,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,223. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

