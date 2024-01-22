Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,927. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.50. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.