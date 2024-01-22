Cercano Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Energy Fuels as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 6,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 6,100 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $41,785.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,900.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.21. 1,281,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 270.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

