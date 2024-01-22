Cercano Management LLC Sells 244,084 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Cercano Management LLC decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,084 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

ZI traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,584. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

