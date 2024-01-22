Cercano Management LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 203,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,264. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $45,538.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,825,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.