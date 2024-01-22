Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Laurentian

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.
Read Our Latest Analysis on APR.UN
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Higher prices at the pump? Make up for it in Baker Hughes stock
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.