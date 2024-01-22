Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Lifted to “Buy” at Laurentian

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.71 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.75. The stock has a market cap of C$431.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

