Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Cut by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,956 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,439. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

