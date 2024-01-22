Cercano Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cercano Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.1% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,756,746,000 after buying an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,131,647,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,108,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $742,334,000 after buying an additional 321,529 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,280. The firm has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $314.14.

Insider Activity

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

