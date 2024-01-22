Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.46. 29,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 140,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMEH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Apollo Medical Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after acquiring an additional 220,653 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 50.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165,227 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 25.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 122,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

