Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.47

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.47 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 470351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vestis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

Get Vestis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Stock Up 2.8 %

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Vestis news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vestis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vestis during the third quarter worth $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vestis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.