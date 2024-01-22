Scotiabank Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) a $100.00 Price Target

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $100.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WFG. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

NYSE:WFG traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.17. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

