Cercano Management LLC Acquires 89,019 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cercano Management LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,019 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises approximately 1.0% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.27. 3,593,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,255. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,085.83, a P/E/G ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,610,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,445,015. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.