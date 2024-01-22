PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 96,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 206,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $976.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PRA Group by 147.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1,032.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

