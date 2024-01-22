3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 785,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,603,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $679.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,658.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,930 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

