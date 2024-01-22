Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lessened by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,998 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises 2.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cercano Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seagen worth $64,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagen

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN stock remained flat at $228.74 during trading on Monday. 86 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.72 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seagen

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.