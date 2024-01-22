Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) rose 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 442,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 535,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 33.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Trupanion by 61.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

